The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGT. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.45.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $190.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.50 and its 200 day moving average is $207.50. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $119.26 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 82.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $472.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,514.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

