The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $58,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

RRR opened at $57.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average is $42.50. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 2.57.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $428.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.