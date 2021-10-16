The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.17% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,077,000 after buying an additional 38,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after buying an additional 15,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGM opened at $118.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $120.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.77 and a 200-day moving average of $101.44. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $55.66 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 19.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

