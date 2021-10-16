The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $240.71 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $167.60 and a 1 year high of $269.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.69.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $13.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.71 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 32.63%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Campbell acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $223.88 per share, for a total transaction of $447,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,087,137.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

