The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $1.54 Million in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 58,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth $41,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

EQC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $27.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -159.05 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

