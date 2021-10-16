The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $1.76 Million in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,867 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.98. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, EVP Ted Kummert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $2,804,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,841,013.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 26,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 638,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,561,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 460,427 shares of company stock valued at $27,289,358. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PATH shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

