The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 2,093 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Bandwidth worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bandwidth by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 358,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,436,000 after acquiring an additional 237,973 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 95,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,124 shares of company stock valued at $107,963 over the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAND shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.52.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $196.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.29, a P/E/G ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.51 million. Research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

