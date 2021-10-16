The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 4,776 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Allakos were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Allakos during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allakos during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allakos by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Allakos by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $107.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 0.79. Allakos Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.41 and a 1-year high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

