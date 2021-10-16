The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 286,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 86,372 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 237,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 178,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 71,834 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 793.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 57,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

HTHT opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.71 and a beta of 1.58. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

