The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,518 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.13% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 465.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 2.21. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR).

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.