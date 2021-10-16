The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,716 Shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.63% of Territorial Bancorp worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after buying an additional 71,272 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 254,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 16,922 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 32,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $233.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 26.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Territorial Bancorp Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.