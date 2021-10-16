The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $838.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will announce $838.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $829.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $844.60 million. The Middleby reported sales of $634.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.61 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MIDD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Shares of MIDD opened at $172.18 on Friday. The Middleby has a 52-week low of $97.66 and a 52-week high of $196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,157. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,165 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 28.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 18.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in The Middleby by 2.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

