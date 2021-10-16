The Sandbox (SAND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $71.78 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $674.78 million and $71.78 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001234 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00110453 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 84.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.76 or 0.00645598 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.