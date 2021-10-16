The Transfer Token (TTT) Market Cap Reaches $1.37 Billion

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for about $13.09 or 0.00021594 BTC on popular exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $1.39 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00087523 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,396 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

