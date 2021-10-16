The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,622 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of The Wendy’s worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 138.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEN opened at $22.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $493.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

In other The Wendy’s news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $3,301,350.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,263,140.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $862,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

