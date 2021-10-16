THORChain Price Tops $8.34 on Top Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.34 or 0.00013702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.87 billion and approximately $56.10 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00069950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00073457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00111234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,871.21 or 1.00001127 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,873.14 or 0.06362919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002650 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,410,215 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

