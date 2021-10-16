Thore Cash Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $50,668.20 and $195,770.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.66 or 0.00306358 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000543 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

