ThreeFold (TFT) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and $59,543.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00069876 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00061031 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00098159 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00076752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00110665 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

TFT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

