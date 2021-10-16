TitanSwap (TITAN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.02 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for $4.77 or 0.00007829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $254.74 million and $6.02 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00044866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.47 or 0.00205933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00092563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TITAN is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars.

