TokenPay (TPAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.84 Million

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $126,416.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,091.01 or 1.00000934 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00056028 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00047393 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $382.24 or 0.00625697 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001911 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004381 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.