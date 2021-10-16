Tokes 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,798.00 (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tokes has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tokes has a market cap of $3.77 million and $2,798.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tokes Coin Profile

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

