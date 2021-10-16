Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the September 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on TOELY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho cut Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

TOELY traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.12. 50,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,547. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.14. Tokyo Electron has a 52 week low of $66.56 and a 52 week high of $129.59.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tokyo Electron will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

