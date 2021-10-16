TradeStars (TSX) One Day Volume Tops $135,659.00

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last week, TradeStars has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TradeStars has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $135,659.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TradeStars coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00068811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00075983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00109267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,727.39 or 0.99464390 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,846.00 or 0.06299305 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00027646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TradeStars Coin Profile

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

Buying and Selling TradeStars

