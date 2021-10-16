Tranchess Trading Down 0% This Week (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for about $2.83 or 0.00004647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a market cap of $84.06 million and approximately $13.28 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tranchess has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,920.33 or 0.99971572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00054767 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00047175 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $455.21 or 0.00747016 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001666 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,682,108 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.