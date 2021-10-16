TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.88.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,352,485. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $639.47 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $453.76 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $618.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $626.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 77.70, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

