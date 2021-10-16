Travala.com (AVA) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $178.06 million and approximately $12.50 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for about $2.96 or 0.00004854 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00068795 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00075087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00108721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,825.41 or 0.99751819 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.95 or 0.06269514 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00026300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161,237 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

