Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

TVTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TVTX opened at $24.50 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,537.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,493 shares of company stock worth $1,750,503 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 419.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 110,710 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 39.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 59,518 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 157.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 13,931 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 102,856.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.