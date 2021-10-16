Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Hits $4.79 on Exchanges

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $31,942.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.79 or 0.00007850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00068886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00075477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00109290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,983.07 or 0.99835196 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.59 or 0.06257953 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00026969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

