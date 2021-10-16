Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.38

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.38 and traded as high as $55.15. Trend Micro shares last traded at $55.15, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMICY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trend Micro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trend Micro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average is $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Trend Micro had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $426.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

