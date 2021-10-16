Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.72.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Tricon Residential to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.74. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$10.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The firm had revenue of C$130.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

