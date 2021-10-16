Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Research Coverage Started at National Bankshares

Research analysts at National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

TCN has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Tricon Residential to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.72.

Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of C$10.70 and a 52 week high of C$17.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 10.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.56.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The business had revenue of C$130.14 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

