Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of TGNOF remained flat at $$190.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.01 and its 200-day moving average is $169.15. Trigano has a fifty-two week low of $190.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.50.

About Trigano

Trigano SA designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles and trailers for individuals and professionals in Europe. The company operates through Leisure Vehicles and Leisure Equipment segments. It offers leisure vehicles, including caravans, motorhomes, and mobile homes; camping and garden equipment; tents; and baggage and utility trailers, as well as accessories for leisure vehicles.

