TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,112,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123,957 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.25% of TriMas worth $94,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1,798.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 270,842 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 9.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,222,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,396,000 after acquiring an additional 196,294 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 234.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 86,237 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 96.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 64,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 132.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TriMas alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

TRS opened at $31.43 on Friday. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $218.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.83 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.