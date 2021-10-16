Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Holdings Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Trimble worth $15,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRMB. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Trimble by 87.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,144 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 247.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,237,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,873 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 72.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 46.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,188,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.49. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In related news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $188,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

