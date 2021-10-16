TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.27% of TriNet Group worth $12,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after acquiring an additional 336,045 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNET has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $30,104.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $145,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 175,544 shares of company stock worth $15,174,190 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $98.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.86. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.60 and a twelve month high of $101.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

