Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,118,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.13% of Trinity Industries worth $30,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 20.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 433,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,573. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.95. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.03%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

