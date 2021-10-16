TriumphX (TRIX) Trading Down 11.2% This Week

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 16th. One TriumphX coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TriumphX has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $100,717.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00044762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.84 or 0.00204845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00092720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

