TRON (TRX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.13 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 16th. TRON has a total market cap of $7.07 billion and $1.13 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0987 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001271 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001008 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

