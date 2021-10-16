TrueFeedBack 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $230,550.00 (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $9.76 million and approximately $230,550.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00046880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.54 or 0.00206647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00092658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

