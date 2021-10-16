TrustSwap One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.92 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00001923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a market cap of $105.35 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00046479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.10 or 0.00206418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00092820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,771 coins and its circulating supply is 89,684,496 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

