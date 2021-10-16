TTC (TTC) Price Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One TTC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, BitForex and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00044689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.02 or 0.00204761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00092723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BitForex, IDEX, Bibox and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

