Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.24

Shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.24 and traded as low as $1.50. Tuniu shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 71,221 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $194.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 61.97% and a negative net margin of 211.49%.
Tuniu Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOUR)
Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.
