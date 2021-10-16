Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.24

Shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.24 and traded as low as $1.50. Tuniu shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 71,221 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $194.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 61.97% and a negative net margin of 211.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the first quarter worth $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 12.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 48.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 27,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.