TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Update

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the September 15th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.5 days.

TVAHF remained flat at $$15.30 during trading on Friday. TV Asahi has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71.

Get TV Asahi alerts:

TV Asahi Company Profile

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Music Publication Business, and Other Businesses segments. Its TV broadcasting business comprises time sales, spot sales, special programs, and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for TV Asahi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TV Asahi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.