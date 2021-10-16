two (NYSE:TWOA) Short Interest Update

two (NYSE:TWOA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TWO during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TWO during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TWO during the first quarter valued at $36,417,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in TWO in the first quarter worth about $9,040,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in TWO in the first quarter worth about $2,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWOA opened at $9.76 on Friday. TWO has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.74.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TWO to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

About TWO

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

