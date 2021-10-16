Ubex (UBEX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $692,547.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 82.9% against the US dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $692,547.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00023093 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.72 or 0.00301492 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001059 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000414 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

