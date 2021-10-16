UCA Coin (UCA) Price Tops $0.0033

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UCA Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UCA Coin has a total market cap of $6.73 million and approximately $25,106.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00068292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00074884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00108934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,970.28 or 1.00428118 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.52 or 0.06250200 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00027023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

UCA Coin Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,327,066,372 coins and its circulating supply is 2,049,337,747 coins. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin . UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

UCA Coin Coin Trading

