Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the September 15th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
UURAF opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. Ucore Rare Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36.
About Ucore Rare Metals
