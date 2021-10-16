Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the September 15th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

UURAF opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. Ucore Rare Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36.

About Ucore Rare Metals

Ucore Rare Metals, Inc engages in the exploration and development of economically viable rare earth element properties. Its projects include Bokan Mountain and Ray Mountain. The company was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

