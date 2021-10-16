UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.05% of UDR worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in UDR by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 132,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 49,797 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,714,000 after buying an additional 106,115 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in UDR by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000.

Get UDR alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,950 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UDR opened at $53.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.33. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,079.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.