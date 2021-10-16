Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ultra Clean worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 571.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 527,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,315,000 after purchasing an additional 448,604 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 31,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 215,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,497 shares of company stock valued at $215,504. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ UCTT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.61. 345,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.01.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

