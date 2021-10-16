Ultragate (ULG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Ultragate coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultragate has a market cap of $45,194.54 and approximately $3.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultragate has traded 33.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultragate alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00026845 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000525 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ultragate Profile

Ultragate (ULG) is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 12,334,537 coins. Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultragate is www.ultragate.net

Ultragate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultragate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultragate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultragate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultragate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.